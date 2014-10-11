Cindy Suen

GIF: Converse Logo Animation

Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen
  • Save
GIF: Converse Logo Animation gif animation converse inktober black and white star logo animation
Download color palette

For my branding class at SCAD.

with sfx here! :))
http://vimeo.com/cindysuen/converse

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Cindy Suen
Cindy Suen

More by Cindy Suen

View profile
    • Like