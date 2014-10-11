Camp Shave Stories

Pine Cove Camps

This was a fun video project we did for recruiting. It involved lots of beards, moustaches, barbers, straight-razors and flannel.

Credits:
Video: Kyle Daniel, Mario Sosa
Editing: Mario Sosa
Photography: Kendall Lane, Elijah Weerts
Art Direction: Kristen Marks
Creative Direction: Brad Wofford

Oct 11, 2014
