Eric Posen

Skype for Mac Redesign

Eric Posen
Eric Posen
  • Save
Skype for Mac Redesign skype mac osx os x flat redesign
Download color palette

I decided to redesign Skype for Mac because I'm not a fan of the new design (which is just a bad coat of paint on the old design). Let me know what you think in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Eric Posen
Eric Posen

More by Eric Posen

View profile
    • Like