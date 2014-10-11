Jenni Leder

Newscroller - an autoscrolling Hacker News reader

Jenni Leder
Jenni Leder
  • Save
Newscroller - an autoscrolling Hacker News reader iphone mobile reader autoscroll
Download color palette

Browse Hacker News without lifting a finger.

Out now! https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/newscroller-hacker-news-edition/id927024813?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Jenni Leder
Jenni Leder
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jenni Leder

View profile
    • Like