Ricky Casdorph

Portfolio - initial design

Ricky Casdorph
Ricky Casdorph
  • Save
Portfolio - initial design portfolio web design design ui ux resume cv web user interface orange black
Download color palette

A small sneak peak into a design I'm working on for my online portfolio. This shot is of the about me page.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Ricky Casdorph
Ricky Casdorph

More by Ricky Casdorph

View profile
    • Like