Roy van Dijk

Connected car

Roy van Dijk
Roy van Dijk
  • Save
Connected car car ui app ios smart
Download color palette

Been working on an app that reads out data from your car. This is just a snippet of the whole thing. As soon as I can share more, I will most likely make a nice case study out of this one.

If you want to stay up to date, just follow me on https://twitter.com/r_oy

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Roy van Dijk
Roy van Dijk

More by Roy van Dijk

View profile
    • Like