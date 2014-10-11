Connected car

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Been working on an app that reads out data from your car. This is just a snippet of the whole thing. As soon as I can share more, I will most likely make a nice case study out of this one.
If you want to stay up to date, just follow me on https://twitter.com/r_oy