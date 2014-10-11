🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Autumn is here.
You can see full piece here on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/20434633/Autumn-is-here
This piece is inspired by autumn in Japan. The colours are wonderful, stunning and so vivid! This is my first full dragon piece. All handmade.
I used polymer clay, acrylic, mica powders/pigments, glass, foil leaf and rhinestones. I hope someone enjoys this piece as much as I did making it :)
Journal is A6.