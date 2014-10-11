Indicius

Stats & Facts

Indicius
Indicius
Hire Us
  • Save
Stats & Facts hiuni stats facts education careers moocs online university
Download color palette

UI Design of the internal Stats & Facts page for HiUni, a new online platform that helps you discover high potential careers.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Indicius
Indicius
Hola, and welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Indicius

View profile
    • Like