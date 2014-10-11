James Lafuente

VRSLY Takeover

Recently took over the VRSLY app with my hand lettering for a week. I posted the full project on my behance.

Check it out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20092177/Vrsly-Artist-Takeover

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
