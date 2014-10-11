Craftycider Vector Wip

Scott Biersack

Super happy the client chose this direction for the final logo. Here's a bit of process from sketch to (nearly finished) vector. Still figuring out the color and various minor details.

Rebound of
Crafty Cider Exploration
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
