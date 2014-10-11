Rune Seir

This is not the end

This is not the end spirit robot soul creative technical concept art
A character design, which I did using Procreate on my iPad. The concept is inspired by my own hybrid profession of being both technical and creative. The mood of the concept is inspired by the song "This is not the end" by Fieldwork.

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
