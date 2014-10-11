Jack Knoebber

Toof

Jack Knoebber
Jack Knoebber
  • Save
Toof tooth teeth mountains dentist logo colorado vail mtn
Download color palette

Another option I am sending to this dental school client. The place is in Vail, CO and they like snow sports there, so I think this sporty version fits. This tooth is looking a little bit like an apple – but I think that's ok.

7a1bae01e59c5a468cb77bbe4dcb363b
Rebound of
Teef
By Jack Knoebber
View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Jack Knoebber
Jack Knoebber

More by Jack Knoebber

View profile
    • Like