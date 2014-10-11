Cedric Cummings

Guitar & Bass

Cedric Cummings
Cedric Cummings
  • Save
Guitar & Bass music guitar bass instrument illustrator photoshop rock
Download color palette

Bits & pieces of a project I'm currently working on.

I mimicked Gert Dedeyne's stripped-down, cartoonish style to illustrate a PRS SE Custom guitar & a Fender Roscoe Beck IV.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Cedric Cummings
Cedric Cummings

More by Cedric Cummings

View profile
    • Like