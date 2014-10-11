Courage Postcard Set [6 cards]

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
COURAGE! 6 postcards that may* change your life!
Hand lettered riso printed greeting cards guaranteed to lift your spirits*. Or send them to someone who needs a little encouragement.
6 greeting cards (5" x 7")
Limited edition of 114 sets.
Printed with Risograph by Knust.
Design by Esther Aarts.
Get the whole set here!
*individual results may vary