Courage Postcard Set [6 cards]

COURAGE! 6 postcards that may* change your life!
Hand lettered riso printed greeting cards guaranteed to lift your spirits*. Or send them to someone who needs a little encouragement.

6 greeting cards (5" x 7")
Limited edition of 114 sets.
Printed with Risograph by Knust.
Design by Esther Aarts.

Get the whole set here!

*individual results may vary

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
