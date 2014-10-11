Angel Draganov

Acrossthevacuum (tray card)

Angel Draganov
Angel Draganov
  • Save
Acrossthevacuum (tray card) album music cover digipack drone noise ambient electroacoustic
Download color palette

Fragment of the tray card for the forthcoming release of Bulgarian ambient/noise/drone/subfolk band Acrossthevacuum

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Angel Draganov
Angel Draganov

More by Angel Draganov

View profile
    • Like