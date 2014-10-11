Eric Comstock

Tools of the Trade

Eric Comstock
Eric Comstock
  • Save
Tools of the Trade illustration
Download color palette

As an illustrator I don’t need much and while I do spend a lot of time on my computer I find that all of my ideas begin with a pencil, paper and plenty of coffee :) You can see the full illustration at http://ericcomstock.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Eric Comstock
Eric Comstock

More by Eric Comstock

View profile
    • Like