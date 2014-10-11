MISS CHATZ 💜

Miss Chatz Gravestone

Miss Chatz Gravestone halloween gravestone tombstone dead casket illustrator death spooky october freaky gruesome horror
It's Spooky October!!!
Join the Designers Graveyard! Tuts+ Halloween Community Project:
http://design.tutsplus.com/articles/tuts-halloween-community-project-join-the-designers-graveyard--cms-22314#_=_

Submit a personalized gravestone for yourself or any character! Let's have some fun!

