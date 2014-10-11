Guopeng Liang

DailyCost 2nd Anniversary

DailyCost 2nd Anniversary
DailyCost initially launched on the App Store on October 9, 2012. For the past 2 years, Guopeng Liang, the sole designer and developer behind this simple and elegant app, dedicated all his spare time working so hard to make it better, bit by bit. It would not have been possible without the appreciation and support from the hundreds of thousands of warm-hearted fans around the world, like you.

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary and looking forward to what’s beyond.

http://dailycost.com

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
