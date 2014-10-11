Phil Stringfellow

My Head's Not There

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
  • Save
My Head's Not There photo manipulation plague dark black smoke mental health depression
Download color palette

Bit of a different angle for me lately. First photo manipulation for a few years, and created in line with my current mood. Full version here.

Please support Geek Mental Help Week any way you can.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like