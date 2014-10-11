Martin LeBlanc

Mac app

Martin LeBlanc
Martin LeBlanc
  • Save
Mac app iconfinder pro mac app
Download color palette

We're getting close to the release of a new Mac app for Pro subscribers. It will let you import both PNG and vector versions of icons directly into apps.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Martin LeBlanc
Martin LeBlanc

More by Martin LeBlanc

View profile
    • Like