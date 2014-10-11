John Hollis

The Apple Tree

John Hollis
John Hollis
  • Save
The Apple Tree apple tree health beauty organic holistic
Download color palette

Recent logo design for a small business. Client wanted a simple, bold logo that incorporated an earthy/muted colour palette that would help them differentiate themselves from the local 'wishy-washy' beauty brands.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
John Hollis
John Hollis

More by John Hollis

View profile
    • Like