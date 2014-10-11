CarolinePixels

Friday Night Mashup - Brand Evolution

Friday Night Mashup - Brand Evolution brand logo letterhead print business cards fun ideas concept illuminati
Had a little play with reimagining the Friday Night Mashup brand. Thought it would be fun to see how it could translate to various print media. Just for fun...

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
