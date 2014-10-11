Mikael Gustafsson

Muon Intro

Muon Intro animation lines gif black and white intro minimal clean
With sound: (download it to get full res) http://bit.ly/1rmKJmH

An abstract intro I made for a minimal/shape based iOS-game back in april.
Unitys physical engine had some major bugs and wouldn't co-operate with Tobias who wrote the code. So we decided not to go any further with it.

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
