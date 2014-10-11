Endre Myrvang

wip - northshape 2

Endre Myrvang
Endre Myrvang
  • Save
wip - northshape 2 logo mark branding shape simple minimal deer north creative
Download color palette

Still wip - changed the ears and refined the vector shape a bit.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Endre Myrvang
Endre Myrvang

More by Endre Myrvang

View profile
    • Like