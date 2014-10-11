Alan Brown

Cancer, The Crab Star Sign

Cancer, The Crab Star Sign zodiac castinets cancer
Cancer. The Crab. Imaginative, intuitive and protective. Here is our Cancer representative, sitting crossed-legged, playing the Spanish castanets.
Yay. Two down. 10 to go!

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
