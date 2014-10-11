Alan Brown

Gemini, The Twins Star Sign

Gemini, The Twins Star Sign zodiac twins
Gemini. The Twins. They could be the same person. Err... almost. Here is a big twin and a little twin. A different take on Castor and Pollux zodiac star sign.
This is the first of what will be a set of 12.

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
