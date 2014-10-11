Alan Brown

Halloween can be cute

Halloween can be cute
In 2011 I draw a little bat asleep on pumpkin for Halloween. It around that time again so I thought I’d add it here :-). I only used flat colour and no outlines. It’s a style I will be using more of in the future. Simple, clean shapes that lean towards being a bit geometric. Keeping it super cute. An animal and a prop

Posted on Oct 11, 2014
