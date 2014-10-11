Swap-it - Crowdfunding

To make Swap-it to a success, a highly qualitative development of the website is necessary. We need to optimize the Swap-it platform to it’s maximum, with a highly user-friendly interface, an attractive design providing the needed swap tools.

That’s why our contributors have a crucial role in the story. Every funding is a step closer to the realization of our project.

http://swap-it.be/en/

Discover the Indiegogo campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/swap-it/x/8508996

Team Swap-it