Himy • Holistic Space • Logo Design and Branding

Himy is a holistic space dedicated to Pilates, Postural Gymnastics, Yogatherapy and Plantar Reflexology.

The brand had to be modern, vibrant, dynamic and connected to the nature.

The logotype has been designed considering the similarity between the letters “h” and “y”.

We so chose the lower case and used for the “y” the same shape of the “h”: the result has been a well-balanced logotype, a simple shape, immediately recognizable at the same time.

The style used to design the single letters conveys a sense of lightness, harmony and evokes the natural shapes of the wood.

The shape similar to a flower, combined with the logotype, takes inspiration from the images created by Hans Jenny in his cymatics studies.

The cymatics proves the existance of a thin power through which the sound structures the matter.

Pitagora had already realized the fact and sustained that “the geometry of shapes is solidified music”.

Complete project on Behance: http://bit.ly/1BDbklN