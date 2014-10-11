Alex Tass, logo designer

Archi architecture logo design

Logo design for an architecture related project. An exploration of an older sketch and idea done back in 2012 showing a cube / construction which also forms the lowercase letter a and a custom made type. Alternative color palette.

Rebound of
