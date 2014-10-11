Utopia Branding

Enhancing Capital logo design

Utopia Branding
Utopia Branding
Hire Us
  • Save
Enhancing Capital logo design enhancing capital logo logo design financial startup start up start-up investments dynamic stocks monogram
Download color palette

Logo design proposal for Enhancing Capital, a startup investments e-newsletter dedicated to keeping market data simplified by providing dynamic stock picks and investing best practices that are pragmatic for our customers.

The monogram mark symbol shows a combination of the E and C letters. @2x image available.

Visit our full portfolio at http://www.weareutopia.com

652444b9f5fb92e661640dcea5099205
Rebound of
E + C monogram / logo design symbol
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Utopia Branding
Utopia Branding
Hello! We are Utopia, your full service Branding Agency.
Hire Us

More by Utopia Branding

View profile
    • Like