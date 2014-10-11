Product specification menswear e-commerce site

Currently we are building a menswear e-commerce store, this is the lower part of the product detail page, this is designed and developed to give some brand background, and additional specifications of the product or product line.

Due to the high-standard luxury product a little extra info and details is needed to stand out of the normal eCommerce providers selling this product. A shoe of around 500 euros just has the description "blue suede loafer". On this site you'll get the brand history, fit and material specifics and a lot of great photography on the product.

This store will be live somewhere october 2014. Mean while, check out Our blog and Portfolio

Also checkout @kayintveen

+kayintveen

and Facebook