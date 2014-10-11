Cheryl Savala

Passion...Pass It On

Cheryl Savala
Cheryl Savala
  • Save
Passion...Pass It On inktober lettering ink passion folded ruling pen
Download color palette

Passion...pass it on! #inktober

22f85f53475b5b22cab305497b8433aa
Rebound of
2014 The year of Love
By Cheryl Savala
View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Cheryl Savala
Cheryl Savala

More by Cheryl Savala

View profile
    • Like