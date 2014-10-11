Jesse Rodriguez

Back At It

Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse Rodriguez
  • Save
Back At It sketch adobe microsoft digital tablet black and white design
Download color palette

Finished a sketch. First one done from a tablet. Was an ok experience. But it did make me want to draw more, so I am back at it and trying to sketch more.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse Rodriguez

More by Jesse Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like