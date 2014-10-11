Martin Noah Hallgren

The HOTDOGMAN

Martin Noah Hallgren
Martin Noah Hallgren
  • Save
The HOTDOGMAN hot dogs lettering logo branding done and dusted
Download color palette

My first real freelance job that I ever started is done and dusted, they have now officially opened and I can release this stuff. For the full in-depth look head over to my brand new Behance!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2014
Martin Noah Hallgren
Martin Noah Hallgren

More by Martin Noah Hallgren

View profile
    • Like