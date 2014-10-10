Francisco Vargas

#31DaysOfMonsters DAY 10: Akuma

#31DaysOfMonsters DAY 10: Akuma
An AKUMA is an evil fire spirit with an enormous flaming head and eyes of fire. Envisaged as a terrifying flying monster with fiery head and eyes, carrying a sword. Sighting an AKUMA is extremely bad luck. If you see one, pretend that you haven’t. The less you know the better. Just get away as quickly as you can.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
