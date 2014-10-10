Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Big Leaves

Big Leaves illustration vector sketch app leaves leaf vine grapes
Some grape vines over an iron gate. It's still a work in progress but I like how the leaves came out.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
