Emily Mills

303030 10

Emily Mills
Emily Mills
Hire Me
  • Save
303030 10 303030
Download color palette

I'm challenging myself this month to do 30 designs in 30 days, each one taking 30 minutes.

Totally phoned this one in. I'm tired of screens, ya know? Bring on the weekend.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Emily Mills
Emily Mills
Available to help with illustration, design, & motion.
Hire Me

More by Emily Mills

View profile
    • Like