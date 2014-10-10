Zach Herring

Coffeee.app

Coffeee.app app web application
Doing a web-app from start-to-finish to bone up on my Javascript. Wireframes are mostly done, throwing together some PSD's before firing up Atomic and MAMP.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
