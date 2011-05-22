Adi Hezral

yeah, another iphone..

Adi Hezral
Adi Hezral
  • Save
yeah, another iphone.. yeah another iphone design
Download color palette

made this to preview stuffs on my site later on..sure, theres lots of iphone psd already :p

full screen

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Adi Hezral
Adi Hezral

More by Adi Hezral

View profile
    • Like