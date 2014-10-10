Alyssa

Linkedein APP

Alyssa
Alyssa
  • Save
Linkedein APP app photoshop ux ui profile blue
Download color palette

Hello guys, hope you're fine.

Just try to redesign Linkedin profile page on APP. Please note that content are not all accurate based on Bill profile.

I'd appreciate some creative feedback :)

Linkedin
Rebound of
Linkedin
By Ramil
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Alyssa
Alyssa

More by Alyssa

View profile
    • Like