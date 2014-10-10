Micah Heiselt

The Loser Game Card Backs

loser card game game
I'm resurrecting an old project, trying to get it ready for a Kickstarter campaign to launch in the next few weeks. Here are a couple options for the card backs.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
