Amsterdam

Amsterdam pattern orange amsterdam bike bicycles cheese city stroopwafel
I've been loving the city of Amsterdam ever since my first visit, so I was inspired about what the city had to offer.

Made this for a friend's birthday as a background for a banner and basically summarised things that interested me in Amsterdam; stroopwafel, cheese and bicycles.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
