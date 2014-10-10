Sarah Carmody

#Selfie

Sarah Carmody
Sarah Carmody
  • Save
#Selfie sketch vector girl expressions faces illustration
Download color palette

Self-portrait for upcoming site overhaul and general avatar. First serious delve into this kind of style.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Sarah Carmody
Sarah Carmody

More by Sarah Carmody

View profile
    • Like