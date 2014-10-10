Paul Chang

SupaStar Linh

Paul Chang
Paul Chang
  • Save
SupaStar Linh
Download color palette

Linh is a SupaStar. She married me. That takes supacourage and supapatience. For that, I'm blessed.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Paul Chang
Paul Chang
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Paul Chang

View profile
    • Like