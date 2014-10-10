Low-Fidelity Wireframe

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
An example of a completely simple way to rapidly wireframe a new website design in Adobe Illustrator. I've found clients rarely understand even high-fidelity wireframes when they see them, so now when creating wireframes I focus on simply to determining areas of content for internal use with our team and delivering only comps to clients.
This also means that the focus during wireframing is completely on site user-flow rather than any real design elements (because no designer can resist selecting fonts, icons, etc when doing the low-fi wires).