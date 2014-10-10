Jay Casteel

Simple Presentation Slide

Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
  • Save
Simple Presentation Slide presentation slide maps cartocss
Download color palette

A presentation slide from a talk I gave on enhancing the web with custom map designs. The aim of keeping each slide incredibly simple, but visually interesting, was to focus the audience's attention on my talk rather than just reading text from slides.

Full Presentation: https://www.scribd.com/doc/211121936/Enhancing-the-Web-With-Custom-Maps#doc_container

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
Sr UX Designer at AWS

More by Jay Casteel

View profile
    • Like