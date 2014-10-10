Ryan Kirkman

Custom Dashboard

Ryan Kirkman
Ryan Kirkman
  • Save
Custom Dashboard dashboard analytics graph metrics
Download color palette

Working on a custom dashboard. Displaying a very information dense dashboard in a concise way is a fun challenge. A lot of the dashboards I see display simple views of metrics, and lean more towards visually fun rather than purposeful.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Ryan Kirkman
Ryan Kirkman

More by Ryan Kirkman

View profile
    • Like