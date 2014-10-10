Jay Casteel

Unmill Logo - Use Case Scenario

Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
  • Save
Unmill Logo - Use Case Scenario branding identity logo photography
Download color palette

Testing Unmill logo versions (landscape/portrait) in various scenarios including here on photography to determine overall clarity.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Jay Casteel
Jay Casteel
Sr UX Designer at AWS

More by Jay Casteel

View profile
    • Like