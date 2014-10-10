Artimasa

Graceful Script

Artimasa
Artimasa
  • Save
Graceful Script calligraphy lettering elegant formal hand brush cursive copperplate typeface font
Download color palette

Graceful is a script typeface with a combination of formal and personal touch. Suitable for vintage themed design, wedding invitation, greeting card, label / insignia, etc. It comes up with a bunch of alternate characters which can be used to make an attractive message.

See more -> http://crtv.mk/tlPr

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Artimasa
Artimasa

More by Artimasa

View profile
    • Like